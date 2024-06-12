Ledger Stax With the World’s First Curved OTFT Display Now Shipping

Ledger Stax which was first introduced in 2022 is now shipping. The French hardware crypto wallet manufacturer stated it is the Batch 1 customers who will be getting the crypto wallet Ledger Stax first before those who are next in line. That includes those who are part of Batch 2 and 3, the company CEO revealed via an e-mail.

For those who might need a refresher, the Ledger Stax is a device that is used for the safe storage of your cryptocurrency assets. Designed by Tony Fadell who is credited to have invented the iPod, the Ledger Stax is unique in that it is the first device to come with an Organic Thin Film Transistor (OTFT) curved electronic paper touch display. More specifically it is a 3mm-radius curved display that the Ledger Stax comes with. Measuring the size of a credit card, the Ledger Stax is also extremely handy and can be carried almost anywhere.

The benefits of using Organic Thin Film Transistor instead of traditional glass substrates are multiple. This not only ensures a bendable and unbreakable e-paper display, but the use of the OTFT process ensures the temperate is kept below 100 degrees centigrade instead of 350 degrees when using glass substrate. This ensures very low power consumption and can remain on for long durations. With a Secure Element chip built-in, there are also enough security features to ensure a safe and secure environment for storing and keeping track of your crypto assets.