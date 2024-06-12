Samsung Unveils Color E Ink TV Featuring 32-inch Color e-Paper Display

Samsung has a new color e-paper display-based TV to show off at the Infocomm 2024 expo currently being held in Las Vegas, SamMobile reported. This happens to be the company’s first foray into the segment and is designed primarily for advertising purposes. The new Samsung TV has the model number EMDX and features a 32-inch color E Ink display. It is capable of showing 60,000 colors and has a Quad-HD resolution. The TV measures just 17.9mm thick and has a weight of 2.9 kilos. It supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi and comes with a pair of USB-C ports for data transfer and power supply.

The TV comes with 8 GB of native storage. It can display the content sourced from its storage which can be advertisements, product info, menus, or anything else. The TV can be installed in public places such as at restaurants, malls, office, retail stores, and so on. It comes with an integrated battery and similar to any e-paper device, power is drawn only when the image changes, with zero power drawn when a static image is displayed. Samsung however is claiming there is zero power drawn citing the International Electrotechnical Commission’s IEC62301 definitions that states less than 0.005W power consumed can be labelled as 0.00W.

A unique aspect of the Samsung E Ink TV is that it uses a Frame Deco frame design which is the same as that of Samsung’s The Frame TV and is hence fully replaceable. The E Ink TV also offers a lot of flexibility when it comes to its installation given that it is compatible with 200 x 200 VESA wall mount and can be easily installed almost anywhere you need, be it a wall, the ceiling, or just on the desktop. Samsung said content on the E Ink TV can be managed in real-time via Samsung VTX. The company also said they also plan to launch a smartphone app soon for content management on the color E Ink TV.