Readmoo and PocketBook Partner to Launch New 10.3-inch Color E Ink Tablet

Readmoo and PocketBook have come together to launch a new e-note device featuring a 10.3-inch color e-paper display, the website Yahoo.com reported. While there isn’t a lot that we know of the upcoming e-note device, what is known is that the e-note will offer Readmoo reading and mooSound services. The e-reader will be running Android with support for Google Play.

The e-note will have a simple design in that there are going to be thinner bezels along the sides while having a comparatively thicker forehead and chin. There is the PocketBook branding on the top left. Overall the e-note does not break any new ground when it comes to the design but still looks fresh and appealing. The 10.3-inch color e-paper display benefits from a front light feature which allows for comfortable reading even in the dark.

The e-note is going to be accompanied by an app that can be used for making notes, scribbling, or drawing, whatever the need might be. The notes can be saved or shared easily, thereby allowing for enhanced functionality with the device. The e-note boasts a thin profile and has a light design that makes it easy to carry around.

Stay tuned for more on this as it becomes available.