Hanvon Clear 6 Pro with Super Clear 300PPI E Ink Display Launched

The Hanvon Clear 6 Pro e-reader has been launched, ITHome reported. The e-reader comes with a 6-inch monochrome 300 PPI ‘super clear’ E Ink display having 30-level DC dimming with cool and warm control settings. The display is aided by the Regal afterimage elimination technology which ensures faster page refresh times while ensuring the least ghosting effect. It supports a 16-level grayscale effect that has been enhanced to represent a 256-level grayscale display effect by the use of intelligent algorithms. Needless to say, all of this allows for a more satisfying reading experience.

Under the hood lies a quad-core CPU along with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of native storage. Power comes from a 3000 mAh battery which Hanvon said can last 120 hours or offers 60 days of standby time. It supports 34 e-book formats which should be enough to open almost any content type you want. It runs Android 11 open system with support for the installation of any third-party apps that you may need.

Connectivity options the Clear 6 Pro supports include Bluetooth 5.0 and 2.4GHz+ 5GHz Wi-Fi. Plus, there is also the USB-C port for recharging the battery as well as data transfers across devices. It measures 109 x 148.5 x 7mm in dimensions and weighs a measly 172 grams. The e-reader is priced 998 yuan which comes to around 138 USD.