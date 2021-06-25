Lilygo Mini E-Paper Core offers a 1.02-inch e-Paper display

Lilygo has come up with a new e-Paper-based device that offers a rather small 1.02-inch e-Paper display that is held within a 3D printed enclosure. The device also comes with a microSD card socket that also serves as the primary storage, a reset button as well as a three-way user button. Besides, there are also headers for GPIOs, ADC, DAC, SPI, and others as well.

Coming to the specifications in detail, the Lilygo Mini E-Paper Core device is built around an ESP32 dual-core processor. There is 4 MB Flash memory with the microSD card serving as the primary storage. The 1.02-inch e-paper display comes with a resolution of 128 × 80 pixels. The device also boasts of 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth connectivity along with Wireless SiP – ESP32-PICO-D4 system-in-package.

The onboard USB Type-C port is meant for power and programming. As it is, the device works on a 5V power supply via the USB Type-C port while there also is the provision of an external battery that is to be attached via Vbat pin. Then there is the charging circuit too for recharging the battery. Power consumption is meager at best, consuming just 10uA while in sleep mode.

However, the company is yet to release firmware that specifically applies to the Mini E-Paper Core. That said, the T-U2T downloader from Lilygo will be needed to flash the firmware. Also, the Arduino code for T5 ePaper displays may also be functional with the Mini E-Paper Core but might need some modifications for that.

Coming to price, the Lilygo Mini E-Paper Core is currently listed on their website for about $18, or $22.28 with a T-U2T downloader.

