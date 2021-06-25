Good e-Reader

Joan 6 Pro is a new meeting room e-paper display for enterprise

Visionect has just announced the Joan 6 Pro, which is a six inch E INK display that is aimed at enterprises and used for meeting rooms. This new product is available as a pre-order and will be shipping out in August and retails for $769. It comes with a full one year subscription to the backend software, which is used to display text and book meeting rooms, through a web portal.

The Joan 6 Pro introduces a new generation of Joan products in an established legacy of recyclable components and ultra-low power architecture. With a six-month battery life from a single charge, or powered for just pennies a year, the Joan 6 Pro device is 100-times more energy-saving than competing products. The best businesses are clean businesses and Joan 6 Pro is perfect for anyone managing workspace availability in a sustainable way.

The Joan 6 Pro streamlines the meeting-room booking experience, allowing advanced booking through a company calendar or ad-hoc as needed. Employees can check a meeting-room timetable directly on the device, virtually eliminating double bookings or ghost meetings (cancelled meetings that tie up room space because someone forgot to unbook). Joan 6 Pro provides this especially important feature for the modern workspace, safely and efficiently scheduling meetings that might take place anywhere: meeting and conference rooms, office pods, or huddle spaces.

Other amenities of Joan 6 Pro include:

  • Displays customizable logo, meeting room name, capacity, status, availability, schedules, and offers on-demand booking; supports Google G Suite, Office 365 (Exchange Online), Microsoft Exchange (Outlook), Accruent EMS, iCalender (.ics).
  • Faster response times (new Advanced Client architecture); more stable 2.4/5 GHz Wi-Fi support; TLS 1.3 encryption; optional secure Power over Ethernet wall mount with LED room occupancy indication.
  • User ID, PIN and/or NFC; multiple admin support for the centralized Joan Portal; audit logs through Joan Portal; active directory integration and advanced analytics reports.
