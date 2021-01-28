M5Paper E Ink touchscreen programmable device is just $70

How about a decently sized device that can be an eBook reader, a smart remote control, smart news ticker, among other things? It is the new M5Paper that is being referred to here, which comes across as a pocket-sized device with a 4.7-inch E Ink display.

However, the best thing with the M5Paper is that you have the option to program the device to make it function the way you’d like it to be. To make that possible, it comes with an ESP32-D0WDQ6-V3 system-on-a-chip and can be programmed with Arduino and microPython. For power, there is the 1150 mAh battery on board.

Besides, the M5Paper also offers Bluetooth and 2.4 GHz 802.11b/g/n Wi-Fi connectivity. The 4.7-inch E Ink display is touchscreen-enabled with multi-touch support and is lit up by 960 x 540 pixels, which makes for a pixel density of 235 ppi. The grayscale E Ink display supports 16 shades of grey. The device offers 16 GB of native flash storage, while there also is a microSD card slot to add more storage.

What is also interesting is that the M5Paper offers a trio of HY2.0-4P expansion ports. These can be used to attach compatible sensors or other M5Stack products, thereby further enhancing the M5paper’s functionality. In fact, it is the ecosystem of smart M5Stack accessories together with its programable display makes the new M5Paper a truly versatile product.

Saving perhaps the best for the last, the new M5Paper comes for just $70 and can be ordered via the M5Stack Store. That apart, you will also be able to order one from other stores such as Digi-Key and Banggood.