New Linux-based tablet OS – JingOS set for January 31 launch

There is something very special that is going to occur on January 31st, 2021. The world will witness the launch of a brand-new operating system meant for use on a tablet device. JingOS, as the platform is named, is based on Linux and will spawn into other variants as well. For instance, there is going to be one that would be ideal for smartphone-like devices.

Again, if all of that seems familiar, that is because the approach is the same as has been adopted by Apple for its iPad and iPhone line of devices. Those behind the JingOS said they have modeled it around the iPadOS to come up with something that is simple to use while supporting top-notch performance.

However, the JingOS will also be equally effective when used in computers. Rather, users will be able to shift from tablet mode to PC mode on-the-fly, something we have witnessed with the Windows 10 OS. There is going to be support for mouse and keyboard operations as well. The team behind JingOS said all compatible apps with be able to support both touch as well as mouse and keypad-based input methods.

The OS is also intended to be used on ARM-based devices in the future. However, as of now, it has only been tested on the Huawei MateBook 14 and the Microsoft Surface Pro 6. The smartphone version of the OS is expected to be ready by the end of the year.

More details are awaited. Keep watching!

