New Adafruit FeatherWing Offers 2.13-inch Tri-Color e-Paper Display

Adafruit has launched a new e-paper display named FeatherWing that is capable of showing three colours – red, white, and black, the company revealed via Blog post. Comprising a small 2.13-inch e-paper display, FeatherWing is aimed at developers or DIY guys. The display is compatible with several Feather series of development boards, making it easy to include the display in various projects. The display has a 250 x 122 resolution and is suitable for projects with low power requirements, given the highly frugal nature of the display.

The display, which relies on an SSD1680 driver chip, has an integrated SRAM cache. This ensures the display can be perfectly operational without consuming the memory the development board comes with. Further, with a microSD card slot, you can store several images or other info the display can show as part of the project requirement.

Another aspect of the display that should cheer the development community is its compatibility with CircuitPython and Arduino libraries. This ensures developers have complete control over their projects by writing programs tuned explicitly to them. This makes FeatherWing a very versatile display module that can be easily customized to serve a variety of purposes. The high-contrast display is easy to read even in bright sunlight while consuming the least battery power.

Each of the FeatherWing tri-colour display modules is priced at $24.99 and can be procured via the company website.