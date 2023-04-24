New full color cholesteric e-paper display can function without power for a decade

How about an e-paper display that is capable of displaying full color and needs to be charged only once in a decade? Iridescent Optoelectronics exhibited just such a display at the 2023 Touch Taiwan event that was recently held at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. As Taiwan Economic Daily reported, the color e-paper display forms part of the company’s Infinity Display series. The display features a unique charging-free technology comprising of self-powered solar modules and batteries that will let it function for up to 10 years without requiring to be plugged in or replacing the batteries.

The company said the self-powered 10-year plug-in free full-color cholesteric liquid crystal electronic paper display is the only one of its type to be available in the market. It comes in a variety of sizes, which can range from 10-inch, 13-inch, 16-inch, and other medium-sized modules. Such displays can find application as signage solutions to be used in the transportation sector. Besides, such displays can also be used in a variety of other areas as well such as hospitals, the retail industry, the education segment, offices, and so on. The company also stated they have already tied up with several companies to put such displays to commercial use.

The company further stated they are also focussing on the development of large-sized e-paper display modules that measure 28 inches or more. More information on such large-sized displays is expected towards the fourth quarter of this year. This is going to be in addition to the 10-inch, 13-inch, 16-inch, and other medium-sized e-paper display modules that are already under development.

Liao Qizhang, chairman of Iridescent Optoelectronics said its color e-paper displays offer a more vivid and rich color effect compared to the color e-paper displays that E Ink has to offer. That apart, the other aspect that Liao said makes its color e-paper displays unique is that they can function independently without requiring to be recharged or their batteries replaced in a decade.