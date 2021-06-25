New hybrid smartwatch from Leitners to have Plastic Logic e-paper dial

Plastic Logic, a household name when it comes to glass-free electrophoretic displays is providing the e-paper display technology for a new hybrid smartwatch – Ad Maiora – being developed by the Czech Republic-based start-up, Leitners.

There isn’t going to be a touchscreen display as seen with most smartwatches. Rather, the Ad Maiora will have an e-paper dial sourced from Plastic Logic. It is going to have the look and feel of a traditional analog watch while also having the connected features of a smartwatch. Also, as it is with the e-paper display, the e-paper dial on the Ad Maiora is going to be extremely frugal at best. Readability is also excellent from almost any angle.

Leitners earlier had managed to raise about $220,000 on Kickstarter to fund the hybrid smartwatch development program. The Ad Maiora is expected to cost around Euros 1100 when it eventually launches around the end-2021. The timing of the launch couldn’t have been more opportune given that a report by Juniper Research claimed hybrid smartwatches will make up half of all smartwatches sold in 2022.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.