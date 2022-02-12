New ways the E Ink display can be put to use

E Ink displays continue to amaze us in ways we may never have fathomed before. Take for instance its use for something as ubiquitous as the door sign. This along with a few other applications of E Ink displays as revealed on the company blog page not only highlights the versatility of the technology but also the ingenuity of the designers who have found diverse areas where the technology can be put to use.

The Dory Sign

This can be a nice way to instill a sense of style and purpose in your living space, something that starts right at the front door itself. This is being done in partnership with Dory and will have myriad customization options as well. That can extend from illustrations and designs to even welcome messages for guests. Or maybe you can post goodbye notes too.

In fact, the door sign can also serve as sort of a message board as well. You can post messages like you will be back in minutes to the delivery guy, or that you are out of the station and won’t be back for the next few days, and things like that.

Needless to say, E Ink displays are ideal for this given that they don’t consume any power while the display remains static. Plus, they also have excellent visibility outdoors as well. Combine this with the almost endless possibilities that the Dory signs offer, and you have a smart new-age solution to infuse some new life to the humble door signs of yore.

Digital signage

This is something that we have already seen wide application in different parts of the world. Such digital signs can also be excellent for displaying messages relevant to the public. Also, the inherent positives of the E Ink display tech make it ideal for usage as digital signs. Since the requirement is to display a static image most of the time, with E Ink display, this is an expensive way to do it. Plus, E Ink also allows for high resolution displays with perfect contrast and brightness that makes them ideal for external viewing.

With Digital View, E Ink rolled out a new 13.3-inch display unit, which, besides having all the benefits of e-paper displays offers a plug-and-play approach so that users have almost zero hassles in setting up the same. Just plug it in and program the message it is meant to show and there you are, the digital sign is ready for use.

Rugged displays

E Ink has come up with a rugged e-paper display in collaboration with its partner Papercast. Such displays are durable enough to stand up to the vagaries of nature, be its extreme heat, cold, heavy rain, slush, and so on. In short, it’s a go-anywhere sort of thing that can survive almost anything you throw at it.

E Ink said they also tested the display and put it to test, like exposing it to the extreme cold weather that recently hit Canada. The e-paper display managed to remain functional and effective even in temperatures as low as -18.4 degrees Fahrenheit while continuing to show important public messages in real-time.