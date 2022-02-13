Amazon Kindle Signature Edition is sold out in the US

The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition is more popular than expected. It is rated number two in the ebook reader category and due to the sheer amount of people who have taken advantage of the ongoing sale, which discounts it by over $40. If you were to place the order today, it is completely sold out until late March or early April. This e-reader might be the most well rounded one in the world.

The Signature Edition came out in October 2021. It features a 6.8 inch E INK Carta 1200 e-paper display panel, with a resolution of 1236 and 1648 and 300 PPI. The screen is completely flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. One of the nice things about body, is that the bezels have been slimmed on each side and the top of the device. The lighting system is the best one that Amazon has ever employed on a Kindle. It has 25 white and amber LED lights to provide a front-lit display and color tempter system.

Underneath the hood is an MT8113 SOC 1 GHZ processor, 512MB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You will be able to connect it up to your MAC or PC via an all-new USB-C port. This is something that people have been asking Amazon for years about and they finally delivered. What is interesting about the USB-C port is that it has moisture detection. If the device is wet, a notification will appear on the screen, and you will be unable to charge your Kindle until it is dry. Amazon says you can still use your Kindle after getting a liquid detection notice, but you just won’t be able to charge. However, you can still use the quick charge function, such as a charging pad to bypass this. It also has Bluetooth 5.1 for wireless headphones to listen to audiobooks. It is powered by a 1500 mAh battery, and Amazon claims 10 weeks of usage, but typically you will get around 3-4 weeks.

Have you purchased a Paperwhite 11th generation Signature Edition? It seems as though, many people have bought one.

