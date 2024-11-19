New Xueyisheng X1 e-Note Specs Revealed

The new Xueyisheng X1 e-note device launched days ago isn’t just another e-paper tablet device coming our way. It is unique because it comes with a new e-paper display that its makers claim is faster and has better colour capabilities than an e-ink display. Developed by Guangzhou Aoyi Electronic Technology Co., Ltd., the new e-paper display features advanced fast brush electrophoresis and dynamic waveform technology.

This ensures a page refresh speed of just 17 milliseconds and a handwriting latency of 10 milliseconds. Both figures are impressive, to say the least, and could revolutionize the entire e-paper display segment. The company also claims better colour reproduction than the E Ink display. However, it remains to be seen if faster refresh speed comes at the cost of display quality, as with E Ink displays.

The X1 also comes with a 10.3-inch colour e-paper display with a black-and-white resolution of 272 PPI and a colour resolution of 136 PPI. The display can also show 4096 colours. However, the above figures are slightly less than those for the Kaleido 3 panel, which has a B/W and colour resolution of 300 PPI and 150 PPI, respectively. The Kaleido 3 panel can also show 4096 colors.

A 36-level front light feature with cool and warm temperature controls also aids the display. This ensures it retains optimum visibility even in completely dark conditions. Otherwise, it is soothing to the eyes and just as visible indoors as in direct sunlight. It will put the least strain on your eyes, even when viewed for long hours.

Under the hood, the X1 features an octa-core 2.3GHz processor, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage. External memory cards can add another 1 TB of storage. It runs Android and supports the installation of third-party apps.

Regarding its price, the Xueyisheng X1 e-note device will set you back 1,999 yuan, which is around 276 USD. The e-note can be ordered via Jing Dong.