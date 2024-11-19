Amazon Offering 20% Discount For Colorsoft Returnees When Buying Another Kindle

Things surely can’t be considered ideal for Amazon’s first color Kindle, the Kindle Colorsoft. The yellow band issue has forced many to return their devices and this, as Wired reported, has led to a rather unpleasant scenario for many as they are left without a Kindle at the moment. To make matters worse, Amazon is unable to provide a fixed timeline as to when the said fix to the issue is going to be made available. Fresh shipments of the Colorsoft have been stopped and it is not known when it is going to resume again.

Apart from having no Kindle device at all which in itself is harrowing enough for hardcore Kindle addicts, there is a pricing issue that too has cropped up to bother the early Kindle buyers. It has to do with a Kindle offer that allowed buyers to trade in their old Kindle devices to get an additional 20 percent discount on the list price.

Now, those who have opted for the 20 percent discount offer will only get the amount they have paid as a refund. While that’s fair enough, the problem is the discount is no longer available and hence those who have returned their devices will have to buy the Colorsoft at a higher price when it begins shipping again. You can wait for the replacement device as well though those aren’t expected to arrive before 3-5 weeks.

Using the refund amount to buy the new 2024 Kindle Paperwhite or even the Kindle Basic is another option though here again, buyers are left with no Kindle device to trade in and take advantage of the additional 20 percent discount offer. Fortunately, Amazon has addressed the issue and has asked buyers to reach out to the customer service representatives. You should be able to purchase a new Kindle post that with a 20 percent discount on the list price even if you don’t have a device to trade in.

So far, that is the only solace that the Kindle Colorsoft buyers may have. That said, not all Colorsoft users seem to be facing the yellow bar issue which means it could be limited to a specific lot. While Amazon sorts things out with the Colorsoft, buyers have the option of either waiting for the replacements to arrive or buying a Paperwhite or the Kindle instead. Amazon has done a really nice job with both the e-readers.