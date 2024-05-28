Onyx Boox Completes Series B Funding, Raises Tens of Millions of USD

Onyx Boox completed its latest Series B funding wherein it announced it has raised funds to the tune of tens of millions of US dollars. The Chinese company said it intends to use the funds for R&D purposes and launch new innovative products in the future. This, it hopes, will help it expand to more markets around the world. Among the prominent investors who have pooled in funds in this round include Lenovo Capital & Incubator Group (LCIG), E Ink Holdings Inc., and Cedarview Capital Management, to name a few.

The company first started operations in 2008 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. It was founded by a team of professionals previously attached to companies such as Microsoft, IBM, and Google. The company went on to manufacture state-of-the-art E Ink devices such as e-readers though they subsequently branched out to make e-note devices as well. Onyx Boox Palma or the Note Air 3C are among the more popular devices in their respective segments.

While the company initially targeted the domestic Chinese market for the first few years, it soon started to offer products aimed at the English-speaking population as well. As of now, they have one of the most diverse range of e-paper devices that span different size categories. They have emerged to become one of the largest players in the segment at the moment and have redefined the way users have come to interact with E Ink devices over the years.

“We are thrilled to be backed by such a strong group of investors. Their invaluable resources and experience will be instrumental as we scale our technology development and market reach,” said Kim Dan, founder and CEO of Onyx BOOX. “We are committed to providing more innovative, high-quality, and high-performance ePaper devices for global users to make a difference in life. This commitment aligns with our mission to promote the ePaper industry’s development and set new benchmarks for quality and innovation.”

Among the various features that has helped Onyx Boox products to stand out from the rest include its proprietary BOOX Super Refresh (BSR) technology. This allows for a quick and efficient page refresh cycle which ensures faster page turns while minimizing ghosting effects to almost being negligible. Another inherent positive with Onyx Boox devices is that they run Android open systems, which enables users to install the app of their own choice. This is unlike similar devices from Amazon or Kobo that are closely tied to their respective ecosystem.

It is going to be interesting to see what other E Ink devices the company comes up with in the days ahead.