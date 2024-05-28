Tianma Introduce New micro-Fluidic e-Paper Display

Tianma, a major global player in the display segment recently showcased its micro-Fluidic e-paper display at the Displayweek 2024 event. The company in fact had two micro-Fluidic e-paper panels on display at the event. One is monochrome and the other color though beyond that, both have the same basic specifications. That includes a 6.7-inch panel having 960 x 1920 pixel resolution which translates to a 320 PPI pixel density.

What is exciting is that the above specifications applies equally to both the monochrome and the color displays. This is unlike the Kaleido 3 display where you have a 300 PPI resolution in Black-and White mode though the same gets halved to 150 PPI switching to color. The micro-Fluidic e-paper displays from Tianma are going to be better in that they not only offer a marginally higher pixel density but the best part is they remain the same for both monochrome and color displays.

The company said the display is meant for use in e-readers and e-note devices but didn’t reveal when we can expect to see the display make it to a real device. From the short video that the company uploaded on YouTube, there does not seem to be any issues with page refresh times or ghosting and such. The display is clean and fluid, to the extent that it does not resemble the E Ink e-paper displays that we have seen so far.

There is no working demo of the color display though but the static image it showed is quite good. Color reproduction is par for the course and is rich and vivid. It is going to be interesting to see how the color micro-Fluidic e-paper displays perform in real life.

Stay tuned.