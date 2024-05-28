PocketBook InkPad X Pro gets price slashed to drive sales

Here is a curious case of one PocketBook device that seems to have hit a downward spiral so far as its price and popularity are concerned. It is the PocketBook InkPad X Pro that is being referred to here that was launched just last August. That makes it relatively fresh though the e-note device never seems to have hit the sweet spot with consumer preferences.

As the e-Book Reader Blog pointed out, the InkPad X Pro has so far garnered only a 2.4-star rating on Amazon while it is just 6 buyers that cared to write a review. PocketBook, on its part, has resorted to doing what’s best to drive sales under the circumstances, that is give it a price cut. So, while it started with a price tag of $420 last September, it has gone down to $329 during the past few weeks. However, it is now selling for $299, on Amazon, which is perhaps the lowest it has been since launch.

The InkPad X Pro otherwise comes with a decent set of specs, which includes a 10.3-inch 227 PPI display. It also is a Mobius E Ink screen that the X Pro comes with, which is flexible and lighter compared to the glass-layered E Ink display now being used in most e-note devices. Being flexible, the Mobius E Ink display can withstand shock to some extent but not the glass-layered E Ink display which tends to shatter easily.

The other aspect that makes the InkPad X Pro unique is the presence of physical page turn buttons which makes it the only 10-inch e-note to be so equipped. This makes things convenient when reading e-books as it helps turning pages more easily. Further, you can take notes, or draw using the bundled stylus, save them, or share them with others.

So far so good but the one major drawback of the X Pro is that it runs an archaic version of Android – it being Android 8.1. Most e-notes or e-reader devices run Android 11, which makes the X Pro seem ages behind even though it was just last fall that it was launched. Worth mentioning, the Bigme InkNoteX Color happens to be the first e-note to run Android 13 out of the box.

However, it is not known if an earlier version of Android is the reason the X Pro failed to click with the buyers. Whatever the reason be, you might consider opting for the e-note if you don’t mind not having a later version of Android onboard.