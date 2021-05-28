Onyx Boox Mira is a 13.3-inch E-Ink monitor

Onyx Boox is well regarded in the e-reader and e-note industry, with their extensive array of products. They are no stranger to E INK monitors, the MAX, MAX Pro and Lumi all have Micro HDMI ports that allow you to use it as a secondary monitor. The company has just announced their first dedicated monitor, the Mira.

The Onyx Boox Mira has a 13.3-inch E-Ink Mobius display having a resolution of 2200 x 1650 pixels. The display also integrates front lighting as well as a color temperature control system that allows for a comfortable reading experience under any lighting condition.

Onyx is also claiming to have developed a new display mode – Aragonite- which it claims to let the E-Ink display have the same refresh rate as its LCD counterpart. Now, this is going to be interesting as traditionally E-Ink-based displays have had low refresh rates. That is fine till you are using it as an e-reader where it might require a minute or two before requiring a page turn. Not so when you intend to pair the display with an external computing source.

Nonetheless, the device measures just 5.9 mm in thickness while tipping the scales at a quite handy 590 grams. The reason for both to be quite minuscule is that there are no batteries included or any other complex circuitry gave that there is no processor or memory inside as well. That’s because the device is designed to perform as a secondary display and nothing else.

Towards that, it comes with a healthy mix of ports which includes a pair of USB Type-C outlets and a mini-HDMI port. Also, from the images currently available, the Mira is going to come with a magnetic cover case that also doubles up as a stand for placement on the desk. Then there is going to be VESA support as well to allow it to be hanged on the wall.

The Mira is intitially going to be launched in China next week and will be available internationally this Fall.

Expect more details to emerge soon enough.