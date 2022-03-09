Onyx Boox now endorsing Connected Papers, the advanced visualization tool for academic research

Onyx Boox, the China-based company that has come to be known for its impressive range of e-readers and tablets featuring E Ink displays announced it is sponsoring Connected Papers, an advanced visualization tool for academic research. As Digital Journal reported, this is expected to provide impetus to the growth of Connected Papers as well as other supporting tools and technologies.

The association can be considered as a natural evolution over the need for mutual growth. Onyx Boox has several E Ink devices in its portfolio, including those with 10-3.inch and 13.3-inch displays that are used by students and teachers for reading and research purposes. The display is large enough for the purpose while the reflective E Ink display causes the least strain to the users in the process.

Connected Papers, on the other hand, is unique in its operation in that offers an advanced visual tool unlike any other for conducting academic research. It owes its naming to the simple yet effective manner it reveals the connections among the papers that are more inviting to the users than being intimidating. It does so by grouping the papers according to their citation and reference similarity before displaying the same in the form of flexible graphs that are easy to comprehend and navigate.

For papers that don’t cite each other, they would still appear closely with overlapping references and citations. All of this makes research more productive and simpler besides increasing the chances of discovering the thing that the academics need easily and quickly. Connected Papers claim they aren’t about presenting a citation tree. Rather, their approach is to present the connections in a creative manner that aids in the discoverability of the individual papers.

Now with Boox supporting Connected Papers, this makes for a win-win situation for both in that both are more connected than ever before in their operations. Also, with Boox already having positioned itself as the preferred platform for the consumption of the research content, users have it easier to make the most of what Connected paper has to offer. Plus, the large E Ink display is perfect for reading PDF files and other digital content and provides easy options for changing the font size, margins, and such to suit individual preferences.