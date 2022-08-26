Papercast e-paper displays used as passenger display system in Madrid bus stops

Papercast e-paper displays have been successfully deployed to aid in coordinating public transport operations in Madrid, Spain, the company revealed in a press note. Papercast said they worked with Winfin Sistemas S.L. in installing the Papercast e-paper displays with the entire trial run done in collaboration with the Consorcio Regional de Transportes de la Comunidad de Madrid or CRTM, the primary regional transport authority in the city.

Papercast said the trail saw the deployment of both 13-inch and 23-inch e-paper displays at bus stops at various strategic locations spread across the intercity passenger transport network. The e-paper displays are complementing the LED panels and are being used to display real-time bus travel information. The displays are connected to rechargeable batteries which again are connected to the solar panel to make for the most environmentally friendly passenger display solution possible.

The switch to e-paper display makes a lot of sense considering that these have excellent readability even in bright light conditions. However, the downside here is that they depend on ambient light to illuminate the display for others to see it, which is accomplished by integrating beads of tiny LED lights. These together with the e-paper displays have extremely less power requirements, and with that derived from the sun, the new Papercast e-paper smart display solution has almost zero energy requirements from conventional sources. Plus, these are wireless too which makes them easy to install and operate.

As for Winfin Systems, it happens to be a long-time Papercast partner and both have committed to developing innovative and smart display solutions to aid the transport segment. Winfin Systems already operates LED based display systems at more than 600 bus stops managed by CRTM.