Papercast e-paper displays used for public transport display project in Indonesia

Papercast announced it has entered into a partnership with Toyota Mobility Foundation in a transformative public transportation project in Bali, Indonesia. The project envisages the installation of 23-inch Papercast e-paper public signage solutions to ensure better urban mobility management. The advantages of e-paper solutions in such scenarios are all too well known. They have excellent visibility even in bright sunlight conditions and can operate optimally at a wide temperature band. It should do well in the hot and humid conditions prevalent in Bali.

Another huge positive with the Papercast e-paper signs is that they have frugal energy requirements. But then, the Papercast e-paper displays are solar-powered, which means they will have almost zero dependability on the electricity grid for their operations. Papercast Ltd is well known in the field of solar-powered e-paper passenger information displays with its display solutions in use in over 45 countries worldwide.

The project christened TMF SMART@Ubud will see the installation of 23-inch Papercast e-paper displays at strategic locations at bus stops. The displays will show bus arrival and departures along with other relevant information all aimed at allowing for an enhanced travelling experience while also enhancing the efficacy of the available transport infrastructure.

The project comprises two primary components. One of them happens to be the Dynamic Bus Schedule Displays which will provide real-time bus arrival information. Then there is the Smart xEV Park and Ride that will see the deployment of an ‘app-powered fixed route shuttle service.’ With both the components, the aim is to ease congestion while also promoting an environment-friendly solution.

The information is going to be shown in both Indonesian and English language to support both the locals as well as the foreign tourists visiting the popular beachside resort.