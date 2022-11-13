Pelican unveils new Touch Thermostat with an E INK touchscreen

Pelican is a small company that has released a number of thermostats and proximity sensors. They have just announced their first E INK display, a touchscreen thermostat. It has a couple of variants, one that just lists the current temperature, another that tells the temperature and humidity, one that lists the temperature and carbon dioxide and finally one model that has everything.

The size of the screen is unknown, but looks to be around 4.5 inches in size and uses a E INK Carta HD e-paper display panel with 212 PPI. It uses an anti-glare glass panel, so it will not reflect overhead lighting on the sunlight on the screen. It is constructed out of metal, so it looks to be premium. It can attach to the wall with mounting pins.

There is WIFI which can connect to the Pelican servers and fetch future firmware updates. It is also compatible with Pelican Mesh networks and a gateway, which has support for multiple Pelican devices. Pelican has an app for Android, which all data can be viewed remotely and changes can be made. If anything abnormal is occurring, it will sent a notification.

This is not just a standalone product that tells the temperature, but it is meant to be a replacement for your existing or dated system. It has support for wires for homes that have existing infrastructure. Right now pricing is unknown, since it is a new product that has just been announced. In the meantime, there is a website and a bunch of technical documentation found there.



