Philips Tableaux with 13-inch E Ink Display Launched at InfoComm 2024

Philips has launched its new Philips Tableaux 4150 signage solution at InfoComm 2024. The new Tableaux 4150 comes with a 13-inch E Ink display and is going to run on the Android platform – Android 11, to be specific – similar to the 25-inch and 32-inch Tableaux displays. The 13-inch display offers 1600 x 1200 resolution and comes with 16 GB of internal storage, thus negating the need for an external media player. All the stuff that needs to be displayed can be stored right on the device itself. Fresh content, whenever needed, can be uploaded via LAN, Wi-fi, or USB port.

Since it runs Android, the obvious advantage here is its support for the plethora of Android apps available. Plus, you can also install and run web apps and other software easily. Weighing at just 1.3 kilos, the new 13-inch Philips Tableaux 4150 is quite handy and easy to install and operate. This way, the Tableaux 4150 is ideal for a variety of applications, which can be in advertising, wayfinding in large buildings and corporate houses, or as a smart menu board at restaurants or cafes. With a white bezel all around, it looks stunning too.

Andrea Barbuti, Global Product Manager EMEA at PPDS, commented “In businesses, there are always instances where additional and often temporary messaging and communications are required. This could be as simple as warning customers that the store will be closing early on a given day, or asking people to be quiet in an office building or school while interviews or exams are taking place.

“There are examples of locations where ePaper can provide significant benefits almost everywhere you look. Just walking into the Las Vegas Convention Center this week, I have seen hundreds, maybe even thousands of posters placed along the walls and above escalators, each advertising events and products. These have all been manually placed and will have to be replaced and binned in the coming days. That’s a lot of paper wastage, and unnecessary printing, travel and expense. With Philips Tableaux, all of that is gone. Messages can be created and presented on the Philips Tableaux in a matter of minutes, with the freedom to place the unit wherever is most convenient – temporarily or permanently. Not only does it reduce waste, it looks far more professional, too.”

The other inherent positive of the Tableaux 4150 is its extremely frugal power requirements, requiring power only when the displayed image changes. This way, it can function almost indefinitely in cases where there is only a single image that needs to be displays or does not need frequent changing of images. In any case, content management is easy and can be done either manually or via certified third-party professional display control and management partners, or the company’s own cloud-based Wave remote device management platform. Philips said the new Tableaux 4150 is going to be available globally.