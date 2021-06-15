Plastic Logic has developed an E-Paper Credit Card

Plastic Logic is leveraging their flexible, glass-free electrophoretic displays in a partnership with OneWave, to produce a universal connected smartcard with built-in user authentication that enhances cybersecurity. This credit card can be used to pay for things in retail stores, but also online with a dedicated smartphone app. The main benefit of this digital card, is that the card number is not visible and you have to enter a password to view it, making it very secure. OneWave is also proposing a cybersecurity version of its connected smartcard to address the authentication needs of the corporate world.

Thomas Lechevallier, OneWave founder and CEO, explained: “Our universal connected card can bring together all payment, transport and loyalty cards onto a single device. The card features a very thin touch screen display from Plastic Logic and includes a fingerprint sensor, enabling the user to unlock the card and activate the service they need. The card connects to a smartphone via Bluetooth and enables users to add different cards, say for travel or loyalty programs, via a dedicated mobile app.”.

“We are excited about the application of our flexible display technology in OneWave’s connected smartcard,” said Tim Burne, CEO, Plastic Logic. “With global cybersecurity threats increasing, organizations are looking to integrate flexible display technology into their smart cards to not only enhance security, but also provide users with add functionality.”

“We want to be able to offer a card which is truly universal and enables users to store a growing number of card-based services, from meal vouchers to healthcare cards and home automation systems”, added Thomas Lechevallier. “With Plastic Logic’s flexible display built-in, we know we can achieve these goals.”

