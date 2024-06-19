ReadTych, a New Educational Foldable Tablet With Three E Ink Displays

A start-up ReadTych has come up with a new bi-folding E Ink tablet device for students to learn and study. The device is unique in that it comes with three e-paper displays. What’s more, it supports stylus operation as well, which means it can be used to jot down notes, sketch, or draw, as needed. The device called ReadTych is currently on pre-order and is priced competitively at just $350 a pop. It comes in several attractive shades and boasts a robust build.

The company said ReadTych is tailor-made to suit the requirements of the education sector. Towards that, the tablet device has been specifically designed from the ground up to serve several functionalities such as multitasking, doing homework and classwork, undertaking tests, and so on. The company believes this will make studying a dynamic and immersive experience while allowing for a more comprehensive experience for teachers and students alike.

“Our innovative E-Ink digital book is designed to mimic the feel of traditional paper while offering the interactive capabilities of digital technology,” explained Rey. “This dual-screen setup enables students to engage with multiple learning resources simultaneously, such as flipping through text on one screen while viewing complementary visual aids on the other.”

One of the apparent benefits of ReadTych is that the E Ink display allows for a natural reading experience that is quite akin to reading an actual paper. That way, there is just the minimum strain caused to the eyes even when using the device for long hours. With innovative software at work, the two displays can be made to work independently or together. This allows for a more dynamic interaction between different content types than would have otherwise been possible.

Further, with E Ink displays being known for their extreme battery efficiency, ReadTych can last a few days at least even when put to an extended period of usage. The use of e-paper display also makes it environment-friendly too though Rey said the device itself has been constructed using environment-friendly materials and components. As Rey said, their mission is not only to make education a more fun and wholesome experience but to also help save the planet one tree at a time. In fact, the company has pledged to plant three trees for every tablet device it sells.

Apart from the education segment, another field where the company believes ReadTych can have extensive application is the medical sector. Here, the device can be used for hospital management, patient interactions, or even playing light games to ease things up once in a while. That said, there is no reason why it can’t be applied in the workplace environment with the right software in place.