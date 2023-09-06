Redefining Smart Offices with E Ink Display

Image credit: techspot

Organizations that are underway or planning for digital transformation are adopting smart office solutions that utilize E-Paper and E Ink technology. This technology not only reduces carbon footprints and energy consumption it also increases the overall office efficiency.

Let’s check out various applications of E Ink or E-Paper in a smart office:

Conference Room E-Paper Display

E-Ink displays are cable-free and energy-efficient screens that are easy to install. You can pair it with your meeting room management system to showcase real-time meeting agendas, record the usage status of facilities within the office, and more. This also helps companies to track and comprehend the smart office working pattern within the premises.

E-Paper Desk Signs

Managing shared spaces in a hybrid workplace can be challenging. In March this year, a company named Visix launched an e-paper digital desk sign to support a hybrid workplace. This e-paper desk sign displays reservations for coworking spaces in hybrid offices.

It’s a pocket-sized EPS 42 e-paper desk sign with a 4:3 display, which can be mounted in portrait or landscape mode. You can place it anywhere in a smart hybrid office – on desks, partitions, walls, workstations, or glass.

Smart Card Visitor or Employee Badge

Photocopying many documents on paper for every client is not environmentally friendly. An E Ink display allows clients to customize the content of documents on the machine themselves. So, it makes things faster, more convenient, and environmentally friendly.

Display photos on the E Ink screen, save the visitor’s details, record the time when the visitor leaves, and reuse the screen for the next visitor.

Improve collaboration and communication With Real Time Update.

You can deploy a combination of software and hardware to display updates on E Ink screens in real-time, allowing staff to access the most accurate details. This helps improve the overall collaboration and communication efficiency within your smart office.

Achieve energy efficiency and cost saving.

On average, every office worker uses 10,000 sheets of paper annually. E-Paper is an eco-friendly alternative to regular paper labels. E-paper is reusable and helps reduce waste up to a large extent.

It also makes a cost-effective solution as it eliminates the need to replace paper labels frequently. Plus, unlike other display technologies, E Ink displays don’t emit light and only consume power when changing displays. So, these are ideal for battery-powered devices. What’s more, you can mount these flexible devices anywhere in your office.

Considering all these benefits of E Ink or e-paper displays, an increasing number of smart offices are leveraging the technology. And it’s worth it!