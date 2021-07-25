RICOH releases the E INK eWhiteboard 4200 in Japan

E INK has partnered with with RICOH, an innovative technology and service company, for a brand new digital whiteboard with an e-paper screen. The RICOH eWhiteboard 4200 features a 42 inch Carta HD display that allows people to interact with it with a capacitive touchscreen and also a stylus. It is is also waterproof and dust-proof. With a paper-like appearance, the device is readable in bright sunlight, making it ideal for use outdoors, for example, on a construction site. It is incredibly light and thin.

This device has a lot of really positive things going for it. There is a Text conversion / predictive conversion by handwriting recognition technology. It can be connected to 10 PCS, smartphones or tablets via WIFI. So everyone can see what is being written on the screen, at the same time. In addition to writing on a blank page, you can upload PDF files and write on them. There is a battery that will power the device for around 10 hours, so you basically always want to have it plugged in and can be attached to a wall in portrait or landscape mode with a mount.

There is a bunch of extra accessories you can buy. This includes numerous stylus, a big carrying case, power supply adopter and extra micro USB cables. They also provide a SAS solution for offices who need licenses to display content on computers over a network.

One of the things that I like about this product, it is that it provides a huge screen to draw on, take notes or do presentations. You can break the giant screen up into 4 different quadrants and basically have 4 different things showing at once. It works like this, it basically is a 4 sector split screen. You can show all sorts of content like pictures, schedules, notes, PDF files or lots of other file types.

There is no official price for the the whiteboard. Their website basically wants you to talk to someone in person. It is only available in Japan, we will try and get a review sample sometime soon.





