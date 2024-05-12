Rumor: New 13.3-inch 300 PPI E Ink Display Arriving Soon

Here is a rumor that has caused quite a furore in the world of e-paper displays – that E Ink has created a 13.3-inch e-paper display having 300 PPI resolution. This first appeared on the Chinese social media site Xiaohongshu wherein a user by the name Yuntai Technology-Lian Kun first broke the story. The user is believed to be an employee at Yuantai Technology. However, there has been nothing revealed that can lend credence to the claim.

There isn’t a whole lot of information about the new display that is available at the moment. What is known though is that the new 13.3-inch display comes with a glass screen that makes it rigid in its form. The new display has the model no. ED133KC1. The said display is said to be black-and-white and a colored version of the same might also be ready. More specifically, a more advanced 13.3-inch Kaleido 3 display could be in the offing, one that offers 300 PPI resolution in black and white and 150 PPI for color displays.

Coming to the launch plans, the leakster revealed it could be around Double 11 or November for the first products featuring the 13.3-inch 300 PPI display to reach markets. Also, it is going to be Chinese device makers that would have the first access to the new display before it arrives to others. Pricing is anybody’s guess at the moment though for reference, the Readmoo Mooink Pro 2C – 13.3 E INK Kaleido 3 E-Note comes with a $1,099.99 price tag. The 13.3-inch Kaleido 3 display however offers 206 PPI black and white resolution and 103 PPI color resolution.

Stay tuned for more on this.