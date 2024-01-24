SEEKINK to reveal cutting-edge e-paper solutions at Integrated Systems Europe 2024

Jiangxi Xingtai Technology Inc., widely recognized as SEEKINK, is slated to present its latest innovations at Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) 2024, running from January 30th to February 2nd. Positioned at booth 6K360 in Gran Vía Fira Barcelona, SEEKINK will unveil groundbreaking electronic paper solutions tailored for diverse applications, including digital signage, transportation, retail, healthcare, and smart cities, the company revealed via a press release. SEEKINK is considered a preeminent provider of top-tier, environmentally conscious electronic paper solutions within the IoT sector.

Primary among everything else that SEEKINK will be showcasing at ISE 2024 includes the S253 E-Paper Digital Signage put forth as an intelligent advertising solution. The S253 represents a notable leap in e-paper display technology, incorporating high-performance E Ink modules capable of rendering vibrant and dynamic advertising content. Featuring integrated smart advertising functionalities, the S253 empowers businesses to execute targeted multimedia campaigns. This pioneering product is poised to redefine the landscape of public information and marketing dissemination by optimizing advertising impact while simultaneously curbing power consumption.

Complementing this, SEEKINK will present the robust S133 13.3-inch outdoor e-paper bus stop signage. Specifically engineered for outdoor deployment, the S133 boasts an IP65 protection grade, ensuring reliable operation in diverse weather conditions. The 13.3-inch e-paper display, dynamically refreshed through SEEKINK’s ultra-low energy technology, offers transportation departments and cities an eco-friendly, low-maintenance solution for delivering essential notifications regarding schedules, safety, and services to waiting passengers.

“We are excited to connect with new and existing partners at ISE 2024 to demonstrate SEEKINK’s capabilities in delivering comprehensive e-paper solutions,” said Mr. Xiao, Senior BD Manager. “E-paper technology, which is sunlight readable, energy efficient, and can prevent screen fatigue, offers significant advantages over standard digital signage. We invite all attendees to discover more about how SEEKINK enhances information delivery.”