Sharp IGZO ePoster Displays Showcased at Sharp Tech Day 2024

Sharp has a significant presence in the e-reader segment. The last time the company’s e-paper business made headlines was when it had introduced the ePoster series of displays. It comprises of three displays, the A1, A2, and the A3 having 42-inch, 25.3-inch, and 13.3-inch sized displays respectively. The ePoster series was also showcased at the just concluded Sharp Tech Day 2024 event that was held in Tokyo, Japan.

One of the characteristic features of the ePoster displays is the IGZO platform that they are built on. IGZO stands for Indium, Gallium, Zinc, and Oxygen and refers to the individual elements that go into the making of the IGZO platform. What is also noteworthy is that Sharp happens to be the first company in the world that has successfully developed the technology to mass produce the display panels.

IGZO also allows for clarity that was hitherto not possible with any existing technology so far. Combined with the E Ink Spectra 6 display, you have a high resolution display that has the least glare and is hence extremely eye-friendly. Further, as is already known, E Ink displays have an extremely frugal appetite for battery power. It needs almost zero power to retain an image and will only draw some juice when the display changes.

However, as with e-paper displays, one of the biggest drawbacks of the ePoster displays is its page refresh rates. The same on the ePoster display using Spectra 6 can be counted in seconds. That should still be fine considering that ePoster is primarily aimed at the poster segment where you need to display an image for longer periods of time. That way, it can easily outdo its paper counterpart where you will have to print a new poster and then put it up for display.

Instead, with the ePoster, all that you need to do is transfer the display to the device. You can choose the particular image to be displayed via the app that the display comes with.