Amazon Kindle out of stock everywhere

The Kindle 11th Generation is out of stock on Amazon in almost every major country worldwide. This includes both colours, such as the black and denim models. Sometimes, they are available for a few hours; then, they are out of stock again in some countries, such as the United Kingdom. The Kindle Paperwhite is also out of stock too.

Amazon is planning on releasing two new Kindle e-readers sometime soon. They just attained FCC certification, which is the last step a product has to have to be sold in the United States. Little is known about the hardware other than that they are variants of each other. There is rampant speculation that these are the 12th Generation Kindle Paperwhite and 12th Generation Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition. These make sense since they are the only variants that Amazon currently sells.

These are the only FCC filings Amazon has filed since June, when they filed for a new remote. So, no other hardware, such as the base Kindle, is coming out anytime soon. However, it remains to be seen if a new filing will appear any day. I feel they will release the new Paperwhite 12th Generation soon since it is the most expensive model and then release a lower-cost base Kindle a few months later. Companies usually want customers to spend the extra money on a more premium product since they make more money on the hardware and accessories.

