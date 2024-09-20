Amazon Rolling Out New Software Update For Kindle Scribe

Amazon has just come out with a new software update for the Kindle Scribe. This will make the Scribe to be at par with all other Kindle devices so far as the software is concerned. When I say all Kindle devices, I mean the basic Kindle and the Kindle Paperwhite. There has also been a software update for the Kindle Oasis in recent times which has taken many by surprise as everyone thought Amazon has washed its hands off the Oasis. Nonetheless, the Kindle Oasis has also been provided the 5.16.21.02 software version that all 10th and 11th-generation Kindle devices now run.

Coming back to the Scribe, it will now run the software version 5.16.21, the same as other Kindle devices that were updated just weeks back. The Kindle Scribe was left out at the time, which is quite unusual by Amazon’s standards given how it usually updates all of its 10th and 11th gen Kindle devices at the same time. Also, as it has been with the last update, the latest update for the Scribe has the date mentioned as August even though it is September that we are in now.

There is no other information available as well and the release note has nothing much to share, other than bug fixes and general enhancements. Users on social media said the Scribe appears snappier and performance has been improved. Other users have stated that sideloaded ebooks now have the correct fonts loaded, instead of being buggy.

Amazon is also expected to launch several new Kindle devices in the coming days. So maybe the present update has a few new features as well which are going to be activated once the new Kindle devices are launched. The upcoming Kindles will come with a color e-paper display which is expected to be a game-changer in the e-note and e-reader segments. There likely is going to be a color version of the Kindle Paperwhite and the Kindle Scribe along with maybe a color Kindle Oasis as well. Watch this space.