Sharp introduces new 25.3-inch and 13.3-inch color E-Ink ePosters, updateable via smartphone

Sharp has announced the launch of a new range of color E Ink displays meant for use as indoor digital signage solutions, ITHome reported. The two displays, or e-Posters, as Sharp is referring to them come in 25.3-inch and 13.3-inch size options that are tailored to serve as dynamic electronic posters and interactive signage. The two displays are named EP-C251 and EP-C131 for the 25.3-inch and 13.3-inch models respectively.

Diving into the details, the EP-C251 boasts a mesmerizing resolution of 3,200 x 1,800, while its counterpart, the EP-C131, holds its own with a captivating 1,600 x 1,200 resolution. Both of these offer 8 GB of internal storage capacity. Ensuring seamless connectivity is the USB-C interfaces or support for Wi-Fi networks the e-Posters come with.

Further, the e-posters offer the convenience of content modification through either USB connections or smartphones. That is not all as Sharp is set to introduce a dedicated content distribution system by the name of ‘e-Signage S’ that is designed to streamline large-scale operations.

As for its availability, Sharp has said both the e-posters will be ready for a commercial launch this September. Pricing remains a mystery for now though.

A flashback to last year reveals E Ink’s creative prowess with their 25.3-inch color e-paper signage, powered by the revolutionary E Ink Spectra 3100 four-color e-paper technology. This visionary technology blends the purity of black, the elegance of white, the passion of red, and the warmth of yellow ink particles to create visually striking images and deliver information in unprecedented ways.