Sharp set to unveil innovative e-paper solutions at Touch Taiwan 2024

Sharp, together with its partners Yuantai and Chengmei Materials is all set to showcase a series of e-paper solutions at the Touch Taiwan 2024 event, Yahoo News reported. The company said it will be showcasing an A2-sized ePoster electronic paper posters as well as a new 55-inch reflective LCD display at the event.

Sharp has been collaborating with Yuantai in the development of advanced e-paper display solutions since 2022. Such displays are based on Sharp’s proprietary IGZO technology which boasts of low power consumption while allowing for high electron mobility. Earlier we have seen Sharp’s IGZO platform being mated with the E Ink Gallery 3 display which was showcased at Touch Taiwan 2023 and had garnered widespread attention.

The A2 ePoster electronic paper poster that Sharp plans to show off at the Touch Taiwan event was first unveiled at Sharp Tech Day in Japan. Featuring the E Ink Spectra 6 e-paper display, the A2 ePoster offers vibrant full-color effects that are soothing to the eyes while still being attention-grabbing. The A2 size also happens to be the most prevalent dimension for advertising purposes.

Apart from its sharp and vivid full-color display, the other benefits of the A2 ePoster are its overall visual appeal as exemplified by the narrow bezels and sleek build. It is lightweight too and requires almost zero maintenance. Among its other positive attributes include a versatile design so that it can be both hanged or placed on a surface, in either portrait or landscape position. Installation is equally a hassle-free process.

All of this also highlights Sharp’s commitment to offering environment-friendly solutions and promoting sustainability in an age where greater emphasis is being accorded to attaining a carbon-neutral status.