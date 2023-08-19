Simple yet effective maintenance tips for e-Readers and e-notes

The advantages of E Ink displays are widely recognized. They are easy on the eyes, consume minimal battery power, are perfectly readable in sunlight, and more. However, if you assume that they require no maintenance, you’re in for a surprise. In reality, E Ink displays are not as durable as traditional LCD or LED displays. Nonetheless, this does not imply that E Ink-enabled devices are delicate and impractical for daily use. With proper care, they can endure for years and perform optimally throughout that time.

Here are some fundamental steps you should take to ensure the longevity of your E Ink device.

Handle with care

E Ink devices are not designed for rough handling. While they don’t require delicate treatment, it’s advisable to keep them safe and protected. Avoid tossing them around, as even minor jolts the sort of which smartphones can handle might easily end up harming the display. Always store the device in a way that minimizes the risk of applying pressure to it. Uneven forces can easily harm or even break the display.

Use a protective cover

This point can be seen as an extension of the previous one, as a high-quality cover can offer comprehensive protection for your E Ink device. Whether it’s an accidental drop or potential scratches and dings, a good case will safeguard your e-reader or e-note device under all circumstances.

Avoid excessive exposure to the sun

E Ink displays, due to their inherent design, remain readable even in bright sunlight. Nevertheless, prolonged exposure to intense heat can be detrimental. A good guideline is to continue using the device as long as you remain comfortable in the heat. However, never leave it under direct sunlight on a hot day or inside a car, as this can seriously damage the e-paper display.

Store it in a clean and dry environment

The key here is to protect the device from excessive moisture, especially if your E Ink device lacks a waterproof rating.

Maintain a clean display

Use a microfiber cloth to remove any dust and grime that might accumulate on the e-paper display over time.

By adhering to these fundamental practices, you can ensure that your e-reader or e-note device functions optimally for an extended period of time.