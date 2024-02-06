Smart displays poised to transform the future of visual interaction in 2024

As we step into 2024, the integration of smart displays into our daily lives is set to undergo transformative shifts. Three pivotal trends are poised to shape this evolution as envisioned by OnlineLibraryWiley: the rise of reimagined surfaces, a sustainable approach to signage solutions, and the continued integration of signage into smart city ecosystems.

Smart surfaces: Redefining everyday experiences

Imagine a world where surfaces go beyond their conventional roles. The concept of smart surfaces is revolutionizing our surroundings by extending displays beyond traditional screens. Almost everything around you, be it the walls, tabletops, and even appliances can become inherently intelligent. These surfaces will personalize, customize, and provide information in innovative ways, fostering efficiency, immersion, and personalization.

Take for instance the BMW i Vision Dee that exemplifies this transformation like no other. This concept car boasts a color-changing exterior, which can be like adapting the exterior to reflect sunlight. This not only reflects a new level of vehicle personalization but does so with just a minimum impact on the onboard battery power. All of this eventually translates to making things more environment-friendly, besides providing a glimpse into how smart surfaces can extend beyond aesthetics to environmental considerations.

Sustainable signage: A commitment to the environment

As we move forward, sustainability becomes a cornerstone in the development of display technologies. Forward-thinking companies will embed sustainability into their product development lifecycle. Measuring and minimizing the carbon footprint, striving for net-zero emissions, and managing waste will become integral to creating environmentally conscious displays. A prime example is the adoption of e-paper displays to replace traditional paper, something that will lead to substantial reductions in carbon emissions.

To realize this future, collaboration between component manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and consumers is crucial. Incentivizing the reuse of materials within a closed-loop system will be key to achieving sustainable display solutions.

Smart signage in smart cities: Navigating urban challenges sustainably

The rapid urbanization of the world poses challenges such as mobility issues, traffic congestion, and waste management. In response, cities are prioritizing sustainability and energy efficiency in their digital transformation journey. The focus shifts toward low-power technologies, especially in transportation signage. Real-time updates on bus arrivals or train schedules, delivered through ultra-low-power displays powered by local solar energy, emerge as a sustainable solution.

As urban areas continue to evolve, the role of signage extends beyond information delivery to promoting efficiency and sustainability. In less congested towns and rural areas, low-power e-paper signage emerges as a lifeline, providing real-time information where technology infrastructure might be less mature. As we navigate the digital future, smart displays will not only captivate attention but will also define a sustainable and efficient visual landscape for generations to come.