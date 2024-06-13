Smart Light Technology to Launch Color e-Paper Smart ID Cards

Smart Light Technology announced it will soon be launching a color e-paper identification card carrying the key identity information of a person, eettaiwan.com reported. With the use of a color e-paper display, you have several benefits which include a high-contrast color display that it all the more readable. Plus, it has wide viewing angles, consumes only a negligible amount of power, and has a thin, light, and flexible build. Not to mention, the use of e-paper display also makes it more environmentally friendly compared to other conventional forms of display.

Such identification cards can be used in a wide range of scenarios. One of it, as you might have already guessed is employee ID cards displaying the name of the employee along with his or her photo, position, department, along with other relevant information. Such cards can also be issued on a temporary basis given that the information can be easily updated. This ensures the card can be re-used for an almost infinite number of times. That way, such cards can be issued to those who might be attending an event or a meeting or such.

Such cards may also have applications in the education sector where students or teachers may be issued such cards for easy identification. They might also be used in the health sector as well, like in a hospital where not only are the health care workers been issued such cards but those can be provided to the patients as well where important health information is provided. Among the other areas where Smart Light Technology believes such cards may have applicability include tickets for public transportation or tickets for amusement parks and such.