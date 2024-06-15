Amazon Kindle Scribe is available at Target for a $100 discount

Discover a unique deal on the Kindle Scribe, not on Amazon’s website but through their distributors. Target is currently offering a $100 discount on this digital notebook, a significant saving. The Kindle Scribe is not just a digital notebook; it’s a versatile tool that allows you to write in ebooks, draw freely, or edit PDF files. It also doubles as a large-screen digital reader, where you can purchase and read books and listen to audiobooks. It truly is the best of both worlds.

The Amazon Kindle Scribe is not merely a device; it’s a portal to an enhanced reading experience. Boasting a 10.2-inch E INK Carta 1200 e-paper display panel with a WACOM layer, it delivers a resolution of 300 PPI. The screen, seamlessly integrated with the bezel and shielded by a layer of glass, features the same distinctive design as the Kindle Oasis, with a spacious area on one side for effortless one-handed use. The device itself is crafted from recycled aluminum, a clear testament to its commitment to eco-friendliness. The front-lit display and colour temperature system, a blend of white and amber LED lights, are powered by a total of 35 LED lights, the highest number ever seen on a Kindle, ensuring an exceptional reading experience with its superior illumination.

At its core, the Kindle Scribe is powered by a 1GHz MediaTek MT8113 processor and 1GB of RAM. It will be available in multiple storage options, including 16GB, 32GB, or 64GB variants. It features a USB-C for convenient charging and document transfer to the Scribe for annotation. With Wi-Fi connectivity, you can easily access the Kindle or Audible Store for audiobooks or reading. Amazon has also included an experimental web browser that allows you to visit the most popular websites. The device is Bluetooth-enabled, allowing you to pair wireless headphones for audiobook listening. For reading, a single charge can last up to 12 weeks based on a half hour of reading per day, with wireless off and the light setting at 13. For writing, a single charge can last up to 3 weeks based on a half-hour writing period per day, with the wireless setting off and the light setting at 13. The battery life may vary and could be reduced based on usage and other factors such as Audible audiobook streaming and annotating content. The dimensions are 7.7” x 9.0 x .22 (196 x 230 x 5.8mm excluding feet) and it weighs 15.3 oz (433g device only).

