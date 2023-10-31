Subos launches world’s first e-paper display with dual-sided visibility

How about an e-paper display that can be viewed from both sides? In fact, there are going to be different images shown on the two sides which makes it one-of-its-kind in the world of not only e-paper displays but there aren’t any parallels of it even in the realm of conventional displays as well.

In the case of this revolutionary full-color e-paper capable of displaying different images on both sides, the traditional reliance on common electrodes diminishes significantly when the viewing surface shifts away from the conventional common electrode side. With the viewing surface aligned with the control board, the possibility arises to utilize the control board on both sides to present diverse images.

As has been explained in udn.money, The intricate process involves viewers on the top and bottom witnessing black-and-white images. The illustration illustrates black particles carrying a positive charge and white particles a negative charge, depicting three distinct states. By manipulating the voltage polarity, each state facilitates the display of different images on both sides, offering a novel visual experience.

Control electrodes at the bottom, equipped with color filters, enable viewers below to see colored images, while those above perceive only black and white. When both sides incorporate color filters, both sets of viewers can experience vibrant, colored images. The shift from the traditional common electrode direction to align with the control electrode makes achieving a double-sided display of full-color e-paper considerably more feasible.

When both sides function as control boards, the increased driving force allows for a broader range of combinations, facilitating richer colors and doubling the screen update speed—a resolution to the challenge of slow screen updates. This enhanced force also accommodates feasible increases in ink density, resulting in brighter and more saturated colors, marking a significant stride in advanced full-color e-paper technology—a world-first: transparent full-color e-paper that captivates on both sides.

Employing the microspacer method, microspacer walls crafted from highly transparent materials achieve over 90 percent transparency. Viewers on either side of the transparent full-color e-paper can see through the thicker microspacer walls to the opposite side, creating transparency. The degree of transparency depends on the ratio of the spacer wall area to the pixel area. The plan view illustrates the transparent section of the e-paper, with a larger gray area indicating higher transparency.

The layered diagram unveils the semi-transparent full-color e-paper’s intricate design, capable of displaying colored images on both sides. Subos’ foray into this technology opens new possibilities in the world of electronic displays, promising a visual experience like never before.

The potential applications for such a unique technology are vast and largely unexplored. Picture it as a glass partition showcasing diverse artwork, messages, or advertisements on either side or even as a car window providing distinct views inside and outside. Placing it on a counter creates a dynamic experience, with customers seeing one side while the user interacts with the other—a canvas for creative possibilities.