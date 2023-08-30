Taiwan’s PanelSemi Partners with E INK for a Bookstore

Image credit: digitimes

Taiwan’s display firms have joined hands with E INK to release AM miniLED display, which is e-paper digital signage and e-paper tag solutions designed for a bookstore. These firms include PanelSemi Corporation, RapidSignage, and TopRGB Opto.

PanelSemi Corporation is a Taiwan-based panel semiconductor provider, and it’s the world’s first to unveil a flexible Active-Matrix (AM) Mini LED Display. It’s also called ‘Primary’.

Titus Chang, Vice President of AM Mini-LED Display PanelSemi Corporation, says: “Primary is the culmination of our innovation that we believe will provide infinite opportunities for different businesses through a high-speed and immersive visual experience for users.”

Primary is a lightweight and ultra-thin 55-inch display. It’s flexible enough with a 360-degree viewing angle, giving viewers a more immersive experience at the bookstore. It features a wonderful display curving and tiling in 9-inch bricks for an easy-to-assemble larger display.

Primary runs on one 10K-mAh power bank for four hours, making it an eco-friendly E-Ink display. More interestingly, this flexible display can turn into convex, concave, S-curve, cylinder, and rollable forms.

Key features of AM MiniLED Display are:

Unlimited splicing

Excellent color and grayscale presentation

No flicker or scanning stripes

Anti-collision

Power-efficient LED display

PanelSemi deals in the world’s first Panel Foundry Business Model service. It serves global customers in innovative research and development by developing the ecosystem of TFT-LCD and Semiconductor. E Ink is the world leader in e-paper display technology, which is popularly used in e-readers, mobile phones, smartwatches, digital signage, electronic shelf labels, and more.