Telecoms Giant to Deploy ePaper Displays

Image credit: Avinteractive

PPDS has signed a deal with Deutsche Telekom to introduce commercial opportunities with Philips Tableaux ePaper displays. The German telecoms company has selected the Philips Tableaux ePaper Series as part of plans to extend its digital out of home (DOOH) communications. The telecoms giant

will work with system integrator Tennagels Medientechnik on the design of a new inventory line.

The integration is scheduled to start this summer with a field test in Germany. Last year, PPDS became the first leading display manufacturer to introduce full-colour, large-format, 16:9 ePaper digital signage. The range has been developed with the the global leader in ePaper technology, E Ink.

Energy-efficient displays

Hailed as the most energy-efficient digital signage offering – displaying a static image with no light emissions and using only minimal power when remotely managing the display, such as changing the image – the system will be able to display targeted communications 24/7, managed remotely from a central location.

Martijn van der Woude, PPDS’s vice-president of global marketing and business development, said:

“Sustainability in operations is of growing importance for business everywhere, as is reducing energy consumption. Developing new opportunities with our Philips Tableaux ePaper displays, we can offer the advertising industry a new era of more sustainable DOOH communications.”

Michael Tölle, head of media and analytics at Telekom Deutschland, said: “Philips Tableaux ePaper displays based on the E Ink Spectra 6 platform offer the most sustainable way to digitise the out-of-home advertising on our outdoor housings, as they come with no light emission and almost zero energy consumption.

Tennagels Medientechnik’s founder, Thomas Tennagels, added: