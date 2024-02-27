Are Webtoons Better Than Novels?

Well, the answer varies from person to person. Some people choose webtoons over novels because they lack time to binge novels. Others have various reasons for preferring webtoons over reading novels.

But webtoons – the shortened versions – do the story justice?

Personally, I prefer reading novels because that brings the true essence of reading. Before making this post, I discussed the topic with many reading lovers in my circle. Avid readers who enjoy the nostalgia associated with books prefer novels only. On the other hand, modern, tech-savvy individuals mostly prefer webtoon because they are too busy to read full-length stories. Moreover, instead of reading, they prefer visuals.

I also surfed the web to find something relevant, and I stumbled upon this Reddit thread “Is the Webtoon a good replacement for the Novel.”

Based on all these, I would say although webtoons are becoming increasingly popular, people still prefer reading novels. In fact, Gen Z prefer reading printed books. There are several reasons why they avoid e-books.

What do you say or prefer, readers? Let me know in the comments below.