iReader Neo 2 with 6-inch Carta 1300 display launched

The iReader Neo 2 is here, and one of its biggest USPs is that it comes with an E Ink Carta 1300 display. This makes the new Neo 2 the smallest e-reader to feature the latest Carta 1300 display. The company claims response time has gone up by 27 percent while contrast has improved by 20 percent compared to its predecessor. Similarly, clarity too has improved by 15 percent while physical resolution has increased by 99.98 percent. The 6-inch display otherwise has a 1072 x 1448 resolution which makes for a 300PPI pixel density. The presence of warm and cold front light feature allows for comfortable reading in any ambient lighting condition.

The display also benefits from the iDisplay refresh technology, something that leads to a smooth scrolling effect as well as faster refresh times. You will have a clean and crisp display each time the page refreshes. This is brought about thanks to the use of a dedicated graphics chip as well as AI dynamic refresh technology. iReader said the E Ink display refresh time adjusts automatically depending on the content being shown. As it is, display quality gets enhanced by 50 percent on the Neo 2.

The Neo 2 also features a quad-core custom CPU which iReader is claiming contributes to 51 percent faster opening times for even large PDF files. It features 2 gigs of memory and 32 gigs of storage. Power comes from a 1700 mAh battery which iReader said can sustain 44 hours of continuous reading time or up to 18 days of standby time. The e-reader is available in shades of white and black.

Coming to price, the iReader Neo 2 costs 1349 yuan (188 USD) while the same along with a protective case costs 1418 Yuan (197 USD). The e-reader is currently only available in China.