E Ink typewriter built around the Kobo Nia

Typewriters belong to a bygone era though the basic concept of it continues to be in vogue thanks to the innovative spirit of a few individuals. Take for instance the one that was mentioned on Reddit where we find it is an old Kobo Nia that has been adapted to function as a digital typewriter.

Complete details aren’t available at the moment though what is apparent is that the entire thing is based on the InkBox OS, the open-source and fully functional OS available for the Kobo, or a few other e-reader devices. Also, as can be seen in the video, the entire setup is well-made and put together. There are no lag times as such and anything that is typed on the keyboard gets reflected on the Kobo Nia display almost instantly.

Also, it allows for typing in various styles, which can be bold, italics, or in different fonts and sizes. You can make inputs directly on the display too. It can be some text or a diagram that you will be able to draw right on the display itself. There are lots of other features and functionalities available as well, all of which make it quite a competent device.

Check out the video below for more on this.