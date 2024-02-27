TCL unveils budget-friendly NXTPAPER 14 tablet at MWC

TCL has expanded its tablet lineup with the introduction of the TCL NXTPAPER 14, complementing the NXTPAPER 14 Pro and NXTPAPER 10 5G tablet models that were launched at CES earlier this year. Offering affordability without compromising on performance, the NXTPAPER 14 presents a compelling option for tech enthusiasts seeking value-packed devices.

Sharing a similar design to its Pro counterpart, the TCL NXTPAPER 14 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 (MT8781) chipset, paired with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage capacity. Equipped with a robust 10,000mAh battery and supporting stylus input, the tablet ensures seamless multitasking and creative expression on its expansive 14.25-inch display.

The NXTPAPER 14 however features a slightly downgraded display given that has a 2.4K (2,400 x 1,600) resolution at 60Hz compared to the 2.8k resolution of the Pro model. There is a circular camera module on the rear housing a 5MP sensor and a dual camera setup (13MP + 5MP) on the front. TCL plans to make the NXTPAPER 14 available later this year at an enticing price point of “under $400,” making it an attractive proposition for budget-conscious consumers.

Meanwhile, the TCL NXTPAPER 14 Pro continues to lead the pack as the company’s flagship tablet, boasting a 14-inch display with an impressive 2.8K resolution. Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor, 12 GB of RAM, and 256 GB of storage, the Pro model offers unparalleled performance and versatility. Available in the Asia-Pacific region for approximately $549, it caters to users seeking premium features and top-tier performance.

Completing the NXTPAPER lineup is the NXTPAPER 10 5G, positioned as the most affordable option. Despite limited details regarding its processor and weight, the tablet features a 10.4-inch, 2.5K NXTPAPER 3.0 display and integrated 5G modem for seamless connectivity, making it an ideal choice for users prioritizing affordability and connectivity.

TCL’s NXTPAPER 3.0 display technology sets these tablets apart, offering a paper-like viewing experience with vibrant colors and reduced glare. With improved brightness, minimal flicker, and adaptive color temperature adjustment, TCL continues to redefine display innovation, providing users with an immersive viewing experience.