TfL Introduces Countdown Signs and Displays for London Citizens

TfL (Transport for London), has made an announcement of adding 300 new bus Countdown signs for London boroughs. With this addition, the number of boards has now increased by 12%. The expansion is also likely to help citizens for seamless travel across different areas. It can help people to discover/find when the next bus is arriving, so they can board the transport at their convenience.

According to TfL, the countdown signs will be installed in numerous boroughs, including Waltham Forest, Hillingdon, Redbridge, and Barking & Dagenham. The initiative has been taken as a part of the Mayor’s aim for a wider bus network and extensive area coverage (a million extra bus kilometers) for London citizens.

In the capital, the countdown signs are considered conducive in terms of transportation. It ensures seamless bus availability for people who don’t carry (or own) smartphones. In such situations, these simple LED countdown displays give clear routes to the needful. As it also features information about the bus schedules, citizens can expect a satisfactory and timely traveling experience from the same.

Citizens are likely to witness new digital color displays on the bus shelters that feature similar information as the ones visible on the countdown signs. It will include other important information through live maps like bus diversions from the route or disturbance.

For people who are curious about their routes and stops, the display will feature a complete list of the stops that they may witness during their travel. Eventually, it might feature the live bus locations and other details like the traffic.

Moreover, TfL is testing battery-powered information displays on the bus stop pole. With these energy-efficient displays, customers can check bus arrival times, route maps, digital timetables, etc. If people (especially those with any disabilities) want to listen to the audio version of the live bus arrival details, they can do so by merely pushing a button.

For more details on anything related to London transport (including displays and signs), you can visit the official website of TfL.