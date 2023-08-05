The Amazon Prime $25 unlimited for life wireless service, everything you need to know

After much speculation, Amazon has finally unveiled its partnership with DISH’s Boost Mobile, offering a special deal for Amazon Prime subscribers: unlimited data, talk, and text for just $25 per month. The most enticing aspect of this offer is that the price remains locked in for life, as long as the subscription is not canceled. However, is there a catch, or are there hidden costs involved? Let’s delve into the details to address any doubts or apprehensions you may have about this deal.

Background information

Boost Infinite, which forms part of Boost Mobile’s postpaid brand, has been offering a simple $25 per month unlimited plan since December of the previous year. This plan includes 5G coverage with 30 GB of premium data every month. The service is currently available to Amazon Prime customers with added incentives, such as a $5 discount on the $25 SIM kit and an additional $25 off on the first bill.

Presently, Boost Infinite relies on the networks of AT&T and T-Mobile for its coverage, but there are plans to transition to Dish’s proprietary 5G network, currently under development and testing through Project Genesis. Dish Wireless, previously known as Dish Network, acquired the Boost business from Sprint during the T-Mobile merger in 2020, signaling its entry into the wireless domain. Over the years, Dish has been steadily building its wireless infrastructure.

Amazon Prime deal vs. direct purchase from Boost

The Amazon Prime offer presents more savings, providing a $25 bill credit and an optional $20 SIM kit, totaling $5 in savings. However, if you purchase Boost Infinite directly from Boost, you can forego the cost of the SIM kit, making the Amazon deal marginally better, to the tune of $5 in savings.

An added advantage of the Amazon Prime deal is the convenience of ordering and activating the service from the comfort of your home, setting it apart from another similar unlimited data plan offered by Boost at the same $25 per month rate. The key distinction is that Amazon’s offer includes a “for life” price guarantee. It’s important to note that state and federal taxes may apply.

Understanding the SIM Kit

The SIM Kit plays a crucial role in activating your phone without the need to visit a Boost store physically. Amazon will promptly ship the SIM kit to your address. To activate the deal, you’ll need to complete your Boost Infinite account registration using the Boost Infinite app. For added support during this process, Boost Infinite will assign a dedicated “Boost Buddy” to assist you with any questions, setup, and activation.

Phone compatibility

Amazon Prime members who purchase the SIM kit can use their current cellular devices. The plan is compatible with most unlocked iPhones and Android smartphones manufactured within the last five years. You can easily retain your existing phone number or request a new one if you prefer. However, you are limited to getting up to five lines at the most.

Data cap

As is usually the case with unlimited data plans, it is a fixed data allotment – 30 GB – that you will have each month. Beyond that, data throttling will come into effect so that you will continue to have access to the internet but at vastly reduced speeds.

Amazon’s likely future strategy

Industry analysts speculate that this partnership could be just the beginning of Amazon’s ambitions in the wireless space. Leveraging its substantial resources, the retail giant might acquire these plans in bulk at discounted rates, potentially passing on greater cost savings to consumers compared to their current mobile plans, thereby outdoing the competition. This strategic approach is expected to result in a price cut in the foreseeable future, making an already appealing plan even more irresistible. Such a move not only aims to drive up sales of Boost Infinite but also serves as an additional incentive for customers to become loyal Amazon Prime members.