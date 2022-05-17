The InkPlate 10 e-paper display now available worldwide via Crowd Supply

The InkPlate 10 comes across as a large e-paper display measuring 9.7-inches. The display module supports Wi-Fi connection and can be programmed using Arduino and MicroPython. It is a favorite with hobbyists and developers given the ease with which it can be programmed as well as its low price. Now, as Geeky Gadgets revealed, the good news here is that the InkPlate 10 is easily available via Crowd Supply.

The e-paper starts at $169 which will fetch you the fully assembled e-paper display unit. The display ships anywhere in the world with shipping fees starting at $18 while shipping anywhere in the US comes for just $8. The company said they will provide a customized InkPlate 10 display as well as a 3D printed enclosure which however will come for a slightly higher price tag of $199.

InkPlate said they use recycled Kindle displays that are coupled to the ESP32 so that buyers have the complete set that is fit for application to any project they might have conceived. The low cost also ensures the InkPlate displays are a nice fit for any budget which means you have access to a nice e-paper display complete with the associated hardware bits so that you don’t have to develop all those from ground-up. The fully assembled display also means you can get started with your project right away.