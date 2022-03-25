The SystemSix is a Raspberry Pi 3 powered calendar device with E Ink display

The SystemSix comes across as a device that has the looks of an old Apple Macintosh all-in-one but is in reality powered by the Raspberry Pi 3 while a 5.83-inch E Ink display shows calendar information along with other details. As Tom’s Hardware reported, the SystemSix is the creation of John Calhoun, an artist, and a programmer as well as a self-confessed Apple fan. No wonder the device bears all the traits of its creator’s strong affinity for the Cupertino-based company. That includes the user interface that too resembles the Mac System software from a bygone era.

There are several windows shown each carrying specific information. That can be the weather or any upcoming event as might be marked in a predefined calendar that the device is linked to. Further, the date information or phases of the moon are each shown in a separate window. Unfortunately, it being only a display project, the display isn’t interactive and there is no way the windows can be moved around while the icons too are non-functional. The sole purpose is to re-create the looks of the old Mac software.

Calhoun though said the display refreshes every day and pulls the information it shows from the internet. There are enough customization options provided to have a unique display each time. All the source code behind the project has been mentioned at GitHub while all that needs to be done to set up SystemSix has been included in detail at Calhoun’s own website EngineersNeedArt.